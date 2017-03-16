Topsham Police Beat: March 17

Arrests

3/6 at 4:42 p.m. Sarah Wilson, 34, of Winter Street, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Winter Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/6 at 8:32 p.m. Cassandra Crain, 20, of Old Lisbon Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Salem Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

3/10 at 6:44 a.m. Joseph Cardella, 39, of Hillcrest Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

3/10 at 4:35 p.m. Cody Rumery, 21, of Parliament Circle, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Eagles Way on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/11 at 12:16 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker in Lisbon on a charge of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

Fire calls

3/6 at 12:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Barrows Drive.

3/6 at 7:41 p.m. Medical call on Barrows Drive.

3/7 at 9:38 a.m. Fire alarm on Blueberry Lane.

3/8 at 4:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Street.

3/8 at 11:18 a.m. Accident on Cathance Road.

3/9 at 12:03 p.m. Gas leak on Pleasant Street.

3/11 at 11:10 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

3/11 at 5:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.

3/11 at 10:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Jake Drive.

3/12 at 4:51 p.m. Smoke alarm on Elm Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from March 6-13.