Topsham Police Beat: March 10

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Feb. 28 to March 5.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 28 to March 5.

Sunday night’s all right for …

3/5 at 5:41 p.m. Officer Gabrielle Mathieu responded to the report of a fight between two men at the 99 Restaurant on Topsham Fair Mall Road. She arrived and learned the one who had allegedly started the melee had left in a silver sedan, with an unknown license plate number. The alleged victim refused medical treatment and did not want to press charges, police said. The video surveillance is under review, and the restaurant wants to ban the alleged assailant.

Fire calls

3/1 at 11:40 a.m. Medical call on Rhoades Lane.

3/2 at 12:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

3/2 at 2:52 p.m. Tree on wires on David Drive.

3/4 at 11:27 a.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

3/6 at 12:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Barrows Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Feb. 27 to March 6.