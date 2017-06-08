Topsham Police Beat: June 9

Arrests

5/31 at 4:36 p.m. Derek Alves, 30, of Federal Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Main Street on charges of violating a protection order and violating conditions of release.

6/3 at 8 p.m. Raymond Ouellette, 67, of Ward Road, was arrested by Officer Troy Garrison on Meadow Cross Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/4 at 7:21 p.m. Ashley Davison, 20, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Blueberry Lane on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/1 at 1:01 p.m. Aaron Aldrich, 36, of State Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Bridge Street on a charge of assault.

6/1 at 9:34 p.m. Ted Wiederhorn, 59, of Water Street, Hallowell, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle more than 150 days.

Shot glass

6/4 at 9:59 a.m. A Lewiston Road resident reported that someone had shot out multiple windows of her home with a BB gun. Officer Donald Cowles responded.

Fire calls

5/30 at 3:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Merrymeeting Drive.

5/30 at 5:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Heron Drive.

6/1 at 8:10 a.m. Accident on Middlesex Road.

6/1 at 9:47 a.m. High water alarm on Pinewood Drive.

6/4 at 7:44 a.m. Utility problem on Wilson Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 30 to June 5.