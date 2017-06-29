Topsham Police Beat: June 30

Arrests

6/23 at 6:40 p.m. Marcy Doyle, 51, of Loon Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Merrymeeting Drive on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/25 at 12:52 a.m. Michael Cormier, 31, of Richard Lane, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Richard Lane on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

6/21 at 10:28 p.m. Russell Trinka, 31, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer Bruce Swanson on Winter Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/24 at 12:07 p.m. Deanna Hutchinson, 28, of Harmony Hill, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/25 at 7:49 p.m. Jamaura Woods, 27, of Avery Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of refusing to sign a summons.

Fire calls

6/19 at 2:40 p.m. Bark mulch fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/20 at 12:10 p.m. Accident on Middlesex Road.

6/20 at 3:38 p.m. Reported sickness on Hanson Drive.

6/20 at 6:51 p.m. Lockout on Ivanhoe Drive.

6/24 at 12:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Paxton Lane.

6/24 at 2:06 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from June 19-25.