Topsham Police Beat: June 23

Arrests

6/12 at 3:41 p.m. Nicholas Reilly, 20, of Sokokis Circle, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Sokokis Circle on a charge of terrorizing, and issued a summons on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana.

6/14 at 1:29 p.m. Terrill Parker, 45, of Norway, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Cathance Road on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

Summonses

6/12 at 4:08 p.m. Carissa Chadbourne, 35, of Cushman Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

6/18 at 12:19 a.m. Gerald Shoblock, 39, of Oak Grove Avenue, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended registration and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

6/18 at 11:22 a.m. James Thompson II, 68, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

6/18 at 3:05 p.m. Laurie Britto, 60, of Pleasant Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Phoned it out

6/13 at 5:08 p.m. Sgt. Robert Ramsay responded to the report of a residential burglary on Tedford Road. The house had been entered earlier that day through an unlocked door and rummaged through, and a cell phone was stolen.

Fire calls

6/12 at 5:55 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

6/13 at 9:25 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

6/14 at 7:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

6/14 at 12:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/14 at 6:57 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

6/14 at 8:44 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

6/16 at 1:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.

6/18 at 6:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Sewall Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from June 12-19.