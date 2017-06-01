Topsham Police Beat: June 2

Arrests

5/23 at 9:28 p.m. Peter Karwowski, 48, of Ward Road, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Ward Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/26 at 11:50 a.m. Amanda Beauchesne, 24, of Campbells Pond Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/27 at 3:50 p.m. Christopher Menchaca, 23, of Harpswell Islands Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Foreside Road on charges of violation of a protection order and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

5/25 at 5:22 p.m. Nolan Morton, 32, of Bowker Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Bridge Street on a charge of assault.

5/25 at 5:22 p.m. Ember Bailey, 20, of Cumberland Street, Brunswick, was summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Bridge Street on a charge of assault.

5/26 at 6:10 p.m. Adam Brooks, 24, of Main Street, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Main Street on a charge of operating without a license.

5/27 at 5:06 p.m. Colin Gallagher, 28, of Breckan Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/27 at 11:17 p.m. Paul Roy, 33, no address listed, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

5/28 at 5:04 p.m. Christine Flowers, 46, of Bunny Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/28 at 10:54 p.m. Jamie Peters, 38, of Elwell Lane, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/29 at 5:17 p.m. Victor Wilkinson, 31, no town listed, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Bumped bus

5/30 at 8:40 a.m. Officer Gabrielle Mathieu responded to the collision of a motor vehicle with the back of a school bus on Lewiston Road. No one was reported injured, and no students were on the bus.

Fire calls

5/24 at 7:50 a.m. Smoke complaint in building on Main Street.

5/24 at 7:49 p.m. Large bonfire complaint on Tedford Road.

5/26 at 8:46 a.m. Smoke investigation on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

5/27 at 11:46 a.m. Accident at Main and Elm streets.

5/28 at 8 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

5/29 at 10:44 p.m. Fire call on Hanson Drive.

5/30 at 8:40 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

5/30 at 10:55 a.m. Strong sulfur odor complaint on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from May 24-30.