Topsham Police Beat: June 16

Arrests

6/5 at 5 p.m. Robert Welch, 61, of Old Farm Road, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Main Street on a charge of gross sexual assault.

6/10 at 9:12 a.m. Eric Vogel, 50, of Middlesex Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

6/10 at 5:58 p.m. Logan Weir, 27, of Old Augusta Road, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Munroe Lane on a charge of having a dog running at large.

Noteworthy search

6/10 at 8:09 p.m. Sgt. Robert Ramsay responded to the report of a bomb threat found on a pencilled note in a bathroom at the Circle K on Hamilton Court. The store and surrounding businesses were evacuated, and a Maine State Police K9 unit called as a precaution. No bomb was found, and businesses reopened about two hours later. Police have no leads on who left the note.

Fire calls

6/6 at 6:53 a.m. Medical call on Old Augusta Road.

6/6 at 3:11 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

6/6 at 5:39 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

6/6 at 7:29 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Rhoades Lane.

6/11 at 1:43 p.m. Fuel spill on Main Street.

6/11 at 3:30 p.m. Bark mulch fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/11 at 4:25 p.m. Brush fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/11 at 10:33 p.m. Fire alarm on Cross Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from June 5-11.