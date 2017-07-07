Topsham Police Beat: July 7

Arrests

6/27 at 5:44 p.m. Adam Croteau, 41, of Winn Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Fox Run on an outstanding warrant.

6/29 at 5:53 p.m. Ted Vosmus, 28, of John Tarr Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/1 at 12:48 p.m. Ray Rines, 50, of Willow Lane, Wiscasset, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Pleasant Street, and charged with operating under the influence, violation of conditions of release, criminal mischief, operating after suspension, and displaying a suspended driver’s license.

Summonses

6/26 at 6:32 p.m. Gerard Tardif, 68, of Middle Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

6/27 at 10:33 p.m. Matthew Stockwell, 28, of Grove Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/30 at 7:42 p.m. Paul Marquis, 58, of Keay Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Route 201 on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/30 at 8:46 p.m. Ronald Cloutier, 82, of Mill Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Mill Road on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

7/1 at 1:02 a.m. Chantelle Alexander, 21, of Litchfield Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of possession of a suspended driver’s license.

7/1 at 2:46 a.m. Robert McDonough, 37, of Bath Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Topsham Fair Mall Road on charges of operating after license suspension, and false identification of registration plates.

7/2 at 6:05 p.m. Michael Colby, 21, of Pejepscot Village, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on River Road on a charge of operating an ATV on a public way.

Fire calls

6/26 at 12:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Munroe Lane.

6/27 at 4:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Lewiston Road and Hamilton Court.

6/27 at 10:34 p.m. Structure fire on Parliament Circle.

6/30 at 3:48 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Meadow Road.

6/30 at 11:13 a.m. Fuel spill on Main Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from June 26 to July 2.