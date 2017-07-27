Topsham Police Beat: July 28

Arrests

7/22 at 4:02 p.m. Robert Bingham, 62, of Arbor Avenue, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Lewiston Road on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

7/23 at 9:56 a.m. Kristopher McWilliams, 28, of Ivanhoe Drive, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Ivanhoe Drive on outstanding warrants from another agency.

Summonses

7/17 at 12:30 a.m. James Yvonnet, 54, of Ward Brook Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/18 at 5:51 p.m. Brandon Byrnes, 24, of Parliament Circle, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Republic Avenue on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/19 at 11:25 a.m. Mark Johnson, 30, of Woodside Drive, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/23 at 11:50 a.m. Joshua Moody, 26, of Harmony Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Harmony Hill Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/23 at 2:11 p.m. Seth Card, 30, of Naples, Florida, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Burgled bike

7/22 at 6:17 p.m. Sgt. Robert Ramsay responded to the report of a garage burglary at a Raymond Road residence. The incident occurred sometime that day, with entry gained through an unlocked side door. A red and white Motoped bike, with two pedals and a small gas-powered engine, valued at $3,500, was reportedly stolen.

Fire calls

7/17 at 11:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Parliament Circle.

7/17 at 6:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

7/19 at 8:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Middlesex Road.

7/20 at 9:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

7/21 at 5:52 p.m. Accident on Cathance Road.

7/22 at 12:51 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

7/23 at 4:32 p.m. Outdoor fire on Community Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from July 17-24.