Topsham Police Beat: July 21

Arrests

7/14 at 6:43 p.m. A 16-year-old female, no address listed, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Winners Circle on a charge of violating probation.

7/16 at 8:04 p.m. Zachary Pearce, 24, of Leeds Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/14 at 2:03 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/14 at 2:03 p.m. A 14-year-old female, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Randy Cook on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/10 at 7:27 p.m. Fire alarm on Eagles Way.

7/11 at 5:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bay Park Drive.

7/13 at 11:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

7/14 at 12:52 a.m. Utility problem on Big Pine Drive.

7/14 at 3:34 p.m. Smoke investigation on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

7/14 at 3:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Rhoades Lane.

7/17 at 11:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Parliament Circle.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from July 10-17.