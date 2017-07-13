Topsham Police Beat: July 14

Arrests

7/3 at 10:18 p.m. Daniel Pellegrini, 43, of Lewiston Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/4 at 8:53 p.m. Jon Bergeron, 39, of Tufton Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/4 at 9:26 p.m. Laura Clark, 43, of Railroad Avenue, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 9 a.m. A 16-year-old female, of Bath, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

Summonses

7/4 at 5:44 p.m. Erica Davis, 25, of Crowley Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Meadow Road on a charge of attaching false license plates.

7/5 at 10:02 p.m. Timothy Miller, 34, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker in Bowdoinham on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/6 at 3:14 a.m. Ashleigh Stinson-Curtis, 19, of Walker Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Main Street on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

7/7 at 9:42 p.m. Rod Footer, 43, of Adams Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Saindon Place on a charge of attaching false license plates.

Wheeling and dealing

6/26 at 8:59 a.m. Officer Lucas Shirland responded to the report of a stolen Chrysler Pacifica from Parliament Circle, where both the car and home’s front door were unlocked. Shirland tracked use of a debit card stolen earlier that morning in a related car burglary on nearby Congress Circle, and video surveillance at two stores showing the alleged thief driving the stolen car. He was identified as Jake Pilsbury, 25, no address listed. Pilsbury was arrested in Portland on July 2, but not in the stolen vehicle. As of Monday, there was no information on its whereabouts.

Fire calls

7/5 at 8:27 a.m. Suspicious package on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

7/6 at 6:52 a.m. Utility problem on Main Street.

7/6 at 9:51 a.m. Fire in shed on Lewiston Road.

7/8 at 7:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Coburn Lane.

7/9 at 4:14 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Coburn Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from July 3-10.