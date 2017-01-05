Topsham Police Beat: Jan. 6

Arrests

12/27/16 at 12:37 p.m. Renard Duckett, 47, no address listed, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Mallett Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 1:28 a.m. Errol Staples, 32, of East Burrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles in Bowdoin on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

1/2 at 1:45 p.m. Spencer Antunez, 22, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/2 at 2:38 p.m. Cheryl Appel, 56, of Elton Farm Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

Cold snow, warm trail

1/1 at 12:31 a.m. Officer Donald Cowles responded to a report of a snowmobile, worth about $1,000, reported stolen from a River Road home. With help from a relative of the victim and Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Ian Alexander, Cowles tracked the snowmobile, and Errol Staples, 32, of Faye Street, to a home on East Burrough Road in Bowdoin. Staples was arrested at 1:28 a.m. on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

12/28 at 8:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

12/30 at 12:15 a.m. Tree down on Lewiston Road.

12/30 at 12:23 a.m. Tree down on River Road.

12/30 at 2 a.m. Tree down on Bridge Street.

12/30 at 2:53 a.m. Utility problems on Winter Street.

12/30 at 3:29 a.m. Utility problems on Winter Street.

12/30 at 4:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Winners Circle.

12/30 at 3:35 a.m. Tree down on Lewiston Road.

12/30 at 6:21 a.m. Tree on power line on Coombs Road.

12/30 at 8:13 a.m. Wires down on Lewiston Road.

12/30 at 8:59 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

12/30 at 12:25 p.m. Wires down on Coombs Road.

12/30 at 4:32 p.m. Tree on line on West Merrill Road.

12/30 at 4:59 p.m. Lines down on Paxton Lane.

12/31 at 3:41 p.m. Tree on line on Foreside Road.

12/31 at 6:34 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

1/2 at 7:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Ruby Lane.

1/2 at 7:47 p.m. Fire alarm on Red Pole Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Dec. 28, 2016, to Jan. 2.