Topsham Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 17-23.

Cruiser crushed



1/20 at 7:38 a.m. Officer Troy Garrison was in his parked cruiser at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road, when a Toyota driven by a 17-year-old male of Topsham crashed into the back of his car. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and Garrison was treated for a head injury at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick and released. No charges are planned against the youth, who sustained no injuries but was driving too fast for conditions, with sun glare preventing him from seeing Garrison’s cruiser, according to police.

Fire calls

1/18 at 7:26 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/18 at 8:46 a.m. Accident on Middlesex Road.

1/19 at 8:27 a.m. Residential lockout on Cathance Road.

1/19 at 7:37 p.m. Fire call on Middlesex Road.

1/21 at 10:35 a.m. Heavy smoke in area on Meadow Road.

1/21 at 1:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

1/22 at 4:57 p.m. Chimney fire on West School House Crossing Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Jan. 17-23.