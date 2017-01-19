Topsham Police Beat: Jan. 20

Arrests

1/9 at 12:41 p.m. Dwan Russell, 29, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Meadow Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/10 at 5:52 p.m. Paul Freeman, 27, of Pinewood Drive, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Pinewood Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 4:57 p.m. George Elwell, 48, of Barrows Drive, was arrested Officer Garrett Decker on Barrows Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 5:25 p.m. Kyle Herrick, 38, of Wilson Street, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Wilson Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 5:52 p.m. Raymond Ouellette, 67, of Ward Road, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Ward Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 7:30 p.m. Jeremy Steenson, 32, of Nason Street, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/15 at 12:21 a.m. Jessica Babine, 34, of Main Street, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Lewiston Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/16 at 12:46 p.m. Timothy Pinette, 35, no address listed, was arrested by Officer Troy Garrison on Main Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

1/9 at noon. Alex King, 25, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

1/10 at 5:11 p.m. Amanda Blood, 27, of Bradstreet Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/12 at 9:56 p.m. Andrew Deneen, 20, of Theodore Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/17 at 9:40 a.m. Stephen Goode, 61, of Lane Road, Poland, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Bypass Drive on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Fire calls

1/10 at 5:14 p.m. Environmental call on Clearview Lane.

1/10 at 9:33 p.m. Accident on River Road.

1/11 at 5:06 a.m. Utility problem on Meadow Road.

1/11 at 5:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

1/11 at 5:58 a.m. Utility problem on Rhoades Lane.

1/11 at 6:17 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

1/11 at 10:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.

1/14 at 12:31 p.m. Motor vehicle lockout on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

1/14 at 12:39 p.m. Medical call on Atwood Road.

1/14 at 7:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Partridge Drive.

1/16 at 7:48 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 10-16.