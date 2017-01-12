Topsham Police Beat: Jan. 13

Arrests

1/3 at 5:41 p.m. James Kirschmann, 30, of Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Monument Place on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/7 at 11:01 p.m. Jeremy Hart, 23, of Tedford Road, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Eagles Way on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/7 at 11:57 a.m. Erin Chandler, 21, of James Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Main Street on a charge of operating with an expired registration more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/2 at 7:47 p.m. Fire alarm on Red Pole Drive.

1/3 at 8:49 p.m. Small kitchen fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

1/9 at 7:47 a.m. Utility problem on Meadow Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Jan. 2-9.