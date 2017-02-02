Topsham Police Beat: Feb. 3

Arrests

1/26 at 4:27 p.m. Jason DuRoss, 35, of Hemlock Drive, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Hemlock Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/26 at 5:07 p.m. Cody Corriveau, 21, of Stonewall Lane, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release, and issued a summons on a charge of refusing to sign a criminal summons.

1/29 at 1:37 p.m. Kayla Thompson, 28, of Meadow Road Extension, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/29 at 1:37 p.m. Jeremy Wallace, 46, of Meadow Road Extension, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

1/27 at 12:11 p.m. Jeremy Blaiklock, 47, of Old Stage Road, Arrowsic, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/23 at 6:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Foreside Road.

1/24 at 3:12 p.m. Utility problem on Cathance Road.

1/24 at 3:28 p.m. Utility problem on Eider Lane.

1/24 at 5:58 p.m. Utility problem on Pleasant Street.

1/24 at 6:52 p.m. Utility problem on Raymond Road.

1/25 at 2:44 a.m. Utility problem on Meadow Cross Road.

1/25 at 8:45 a.m. Strong gas basement gas odor on Union Park Road.

1/25 at 3:36 p.m. Suspected bazooka on Munroe Lane.

1/27 at 12:19 p.m. Fire call on Interstate 295.

1/29 at 9:39 a.m. Possible electrical fire on Ivanhoe Drive.

1/29 at 3:06 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/29 at 4:02 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pleasant Point Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Jan. 23-30.