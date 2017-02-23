Topsham Police Beat: Feb. 24

Arrests

2/13 at 11:37 p.m. Robert Bruce, 21, of New Meadows Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Can Am Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/17 at 9:23 p.m. Timothy Brown, 27, of Summer Street, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Summer Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/17 at 10:32 p.m. Leslie Lebonte, 38, of Elizabeth Way, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Main Street on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

2/14 at 10:27 p.m. Adam Samson, 31, no address listed, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Augusta Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

2/18 at 1:31 p.m. Beth Icangelo, 29, no address listed, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/18 at 4:05 p.m. Johnathan Stapleton Jr., 21, of Newport News, Virginia, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Lewiston Road on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Fire calls

2/13 at 9:08 a.m. Gas leak on Tourmaline Drive.

2/13 at 5:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Holden Lane.

2/13 at 11:37 p.m. Accident on Eagles Way.

2/14 at 2:48 p.m. Accident on Village Drive.

2/14 at 5:13 p.m. Medical call on Winter Street.

2/15 at 9:23 a.m. Fire alarm at Mt. Ararat High School.

2/15 at 5:22 p.m. Fire call on Eider Lane.

2/17 at 7:25 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

2/17 at 4:26 p.m. Accident on Monument Place.

2/18 at 7:43 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Feb. 14-21.