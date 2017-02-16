Topsham Police Beat: Feb. 17

Arrests

2/10 at 4:29 p.m. Cody Corriveau, 22, of Stonewall Lane, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

2/9 at 9:34 a.m. Hashim Allah, 54, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/11 at 6:50 a.m. Rachael Smith, 27, of Paradise Lane, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Topsham Fair Mall Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/10 at 10:23 a.m. Fire call on Pipit Drive.

2/10 at 9:32 p.m. Accident on Cathance Road.

2/10 at 10:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

2/12 at 11:46 a.m. Accident on Middlesex Road.

2/12 at 5:26 p.m. Lockout on Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Feb. 6-12.