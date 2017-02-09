Topsham Police Beat: Feb. 10

Arrests

2/1 at 1:21 p.m. Mollie Van Wagner, 27, of Melcher Place, was arrested by Officer Troy Garrison on Melcher Place on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

1/31 at 2:15 p.m. Terrence Kungel, 68, of Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/5 at 10:48 a.m. Theodore Disbennett, 29, of Hennessey Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Community Way on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

1/30 at 2:17 p.m. Tree limb on wires on Lewiston Road.

2/1 at 1:10 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

2/1 at 7:27 a.m. Electrical fire on Park Drive.

2/1 at 9:09 a.m. Propane odor on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

2/5 at 10:05 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.