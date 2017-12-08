Topsham Police Beat: Dec. 8

Arrests

11/28 at 10:38 p.m. Joshua Groat, 19, of Pinehurst Drive, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Hamilton Court on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/29 at 7:43 a.m. Ashley Elliott, 24, of Main Street, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Main Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/30 at 3:21 p.m. Isiah Thomas, 20, of Pinewood Acres, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Augusta Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/3 at 8:42 p.m. Tyler Graham, 26, of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

12/1 at 9:18 a.m. Gary Goodwin, 22, of Millay Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/2 at 5:31 p.m. David Huntley, 81, of Deer Run, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

12/3 at 11:10 a.m. James Moore, 50, of Lisbon Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/27 at 8:14 a.m. Structure fire on Winter Street.

11/28 at 1:43 p.m. Fire alarm on Washburn Lane.

11/28 at 3:25 p.m. Fuel spill on Riverview Drive.

11/30 at 2:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

11/30 at 8:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Finch Drive.

11/30 at 12:06 a.m. Public service in Pejepscot Village.

11/30 at 7:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Lewiston Road.

12/1 at 10:48 a.m. Outdoor fire on Bay Park Drive.

12/2 at 4:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

12/2 at 6:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.

12/3 at 10:45 p.m. Mutual aid to Bowdoin.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.