Topsham Police Beat: Dec. 30

Arrests

12/20 at 7:50 p.m. Jonathan Brennan, 26, of Apple Drive, Bowdoin, was arrested on Demons Way by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of violating probation.

Summonses

12/25 5:03 p.m. Kenny Conkling, 23, Lewis Hill Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Augusta Road by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of possession of marijuana.

12/26 at 7:06 p.m. A 13-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons on Winter Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Fire Calls

12/20 at 7:30 a.m. Alarm call on Horton Place.

12/20 at 11:48 a.m. Accident on Winter Street.

12/21 at 12:01 p.m. Alarm call on Red Maple Lane.

20/21 at 7:24 p.m. Accident on River Road.

12/21 at 4:34 p.m. Accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/22 at 12:20 a.m. Alarm call on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/22 at 8:47 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

12/22 at 4:03 p.m. Alarm call on Governor’s Way.

12/23 at 11/28 a.m. Alarm call on Hubbard Lane.

12/24 at 10:18 a.m. Alarm call on Goldfinch Drive.

12/24 at 10:52 a.m. Medical call on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/24 at 2:47 p.m. Alarm call on Forest Drive.

12/26 at 1:49 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

EMS

Topsham emergency rescue services responded to 10 calls from Dec. 20-27.