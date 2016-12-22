Topsham Police Beat: Dec. 23

Arrests

12/15 at 4:27 p.m. Shelly Sands, 35, of Post Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 13-18.

Paint it black

12/15 at 9:16 p.m. Officer Bruce Swanson responded to reported vehicle vandalism on Topsham Fair Mall Road. Along with four flat tires, the vehicle had both side mirrors broken and black spray paint on the license plates and windows. There were no suspects as of Monday.

Fire calls

12/13 at 6:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Madelyn Avenue.

12/13 at 5:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Goldeneye Drive.

12/14 at 1 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

12/14 at 4:15 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/15 at 2:58 p.m. Utility problem on Elm Street.

12/15 at 7:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Kestrel Drive.

12/16 at 9:54 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Foreside Road.

12/16 at 5:26 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

12/18 at 10:53 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from Dec. 12-19.