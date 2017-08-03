Topsham Police Beat: Aug. 4

Arrests

7/27 at 7:47 a.m. Samantha Schrader, 22, of Old Middlesex Road, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Old Middlesex Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/27 at 2:06 p.m. Maurice Labonte, 76, of Demon’s Way, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Demon’s Way on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/31 at 10:27 a.m. Meghan Veno, 28, of Plummer Road, Richmond, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Shedded items

7/31 at 8:58 p.m. Officer Lucas Shirland responded to the burglary of a shed on Congress Circle. A bed and TV, together valued at about $600, were reported stolen.

Fire calls

7/24 at 7:53 p.m. Utility problem on Meadow Cross Road.

7/27 at 6:44 a.m. Smoke alarm on Sand Hill Road.

7/28 at 6:44 p.m. Fire alarm on Bittern Drive.

7/29 at 10:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Washburn Lane.

7/30 at 4:53 p.m. Smoke investigation on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from July 24 to Aug. 1.