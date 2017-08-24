Topsham Police Beat: Aug. 25

Arrests

8/18 at 2:52 p.m. Lindsay Walters, 36, of Windjammer Way, Bath, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/19 at 9:02 p.m. Dustin Burr, 23, of Front Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Front Street on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

8/17 at 9:12 p.m. Dorothy Harris, 54, of Shore Road East, Boothbay, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/19 at 10:22 a.m. Joshua Wolf, 24, of Salem Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating after suspension.

Window shopping

8/18 at 10:59 a.m. Officer Randy Cook responded to the report of a burglary at the Not Another Glass Shop on Monument Place. Forced entry had been gained sometime overnight through a window, and police are still determining the total number of items stolen.

Fire calls

8/16 at 9:35 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street.

8/16 at 1:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

8/16 at 6:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

8/16 at 11:52 p.m. Petroleum odor on Lewiston Road.

8/17 at 10:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

8/18 at 9:57 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Green Street.

8/20 at 11:07 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Aug. 16-21.