Topsham Police Beat: Aug. 18

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 8-14.

Summonses

8/10 at 8:53 p.m. Casey Rattleff, 20, of Stonebridge Lane, Woolwich, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

8/10 at 8:53 p.m. Adam Brodeur, 18, of Office Drive, Bath, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

8/10 at 9:07 p.m. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

8/11 at 11:07 p.m. Joshua Wolf, 24, of Salem Street, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/8 at 8:45 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

8/9 at 2:08 a.m. Alarm call on Kent Circle.

8/9 at 9:57 a.m. Smoke investigation on Sky Hy Drive.

8/10 at 1:04 p.m. Transformer blown on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/11 at 10:54 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/11 at 2:56 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

8/11 at 5:50 p.m. Accident on Middlesex Road.

8/12 at 7:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Sand Hill Road.

8/12 at 7:56 p.m. Stable fire on Augusta Road.

8/13 at 3:04 p.m. Bark mulch on fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Aug. 8-14.