Topsham Police Beat: Aug. 11

Arrests

8/4 at 7:40 p.m. Raymond Ouellette, 68, of Ward Road, was arrested on Ward Road by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/1 at 12:19 p.m. Erica Milliken, 43, of Seminole Trail, Pensacola, Florida, was issued a summons on Bypass Drive by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license

8/5 at 1:59 p.m. Daphenie Thenor, 19, of Augusta Road, was issued a summons on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Randy Cook, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

8/2 at 9:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Point Road

8/7 at 9:25 a.m. Odor investigation on Emily Street

8/8 at 6:41 a.m. Utility problem on Lewiston Road

8/8 at 8:45 a.m. Accident on Lewiston Road

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from July 31 to Aug. 8.