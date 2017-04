Topsham Police Beat: April 7

Arrests

3/27 at 8:39 a.m. Orville Dawkins, 34, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Officer Troy Garrison on Meadow Road on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.

3/31 at 7:42 p.m. Dakota Rumery, 19, of Parliament Circle, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Parliament Circle on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

3/28 at 4:25 p.m. Donald Hobbs, 21, of Maxwell Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Meadow Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/29 at 10:31 a.m. Joshua Meier, 33, of Jesse Road, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/29 at 11:07 a.m.Shannon Marquis, 35, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/29 at 4:41 p.m. Alexis Sullivan, 40, of Perkins Street, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Elm Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/31 at 2:11 p.m. Barbara Kelley, 66, of Route 202, Greene, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Horton Place on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/31 at 4:12 p.m. Deborah Todd, 63, of Jordan Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/31 at 4:46 p.m. Cova Willis, 44, of Post Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Main Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

3/31 at 4:49 p.m. Paul Roy, 33, of Bostwick Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

3/27 at 3:32 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

3/28 at 11:06 a.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from March 27 to April 3.