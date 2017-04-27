Topsham Police Beat: April 28

Arrests

4/19 at 9:45 p.m. Charles Herrick, 50, of Litchfield Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/21 at 3:06 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Donald Cowles on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/21 at 6:30 p.m. Raymond Ouellette, 67, of Ward Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Ward Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/23 at 1:53 a.m. Jacqueline Hartford, 32, of Parliament Circle, was arrested by Officer Troy Garrison on Parliament Circle on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/23 at 10:36 a.m. Jocelyn Baillargeon, 26, of Broadway Avenue, Auburn, was arrested by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

4/18 at 6:21 p.m. Jamaura Woods, 27, of Avery Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

4/20 at 12:35 p.m. William Errico, 50, of Deer Run, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

4/20 at 3:02 p.m. Mason Morfit, 77, of South Freeport Road, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/20 at 9:30 p.m. Tristan Olyphant, 18, of Emily Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Bruce Swanson on Main Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/21 at 4:33 p.m. Samantha Robbins, 38, of Fisher Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Cathance Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/22 at 10:29 a.m. Ronald Griffin, 74, of Hinkley Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/22 at 1:12 p.m. Stephen Archer, 54, of Englebrekt Road, Edgecomb, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/23 at 2:05 a.m. A 17-year-old female, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker in Pejepscot Village on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Early bird gets the doughnut

4/19 at 5:17 a.m. Spotting a silver Ford Explorer spinning out on Mt. Ararat High School’s lacrosse field, the facilities director took down the license plate and alerted police. Officer Bruce Swanson tracked down the plate to Tristan Olyphant, 18, of Emily Drive, who he summonsed on a charge of criminal mischief. Monetary damage to the field is still being determined.

Fire calls

4/17 at 4:57 p.m. Accident on Meadow Cross Road.

4/18 at 10:24 p.m. Complaint of heavy smoke on Interstate 295.

4/19 at 12:13 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

4/23 at 5:08 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Main Street.

4/24 at 12:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

4/24 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Eagles Way.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from April 18-24.