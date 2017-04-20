Topsham Police Beat: April 21

Arrests

4/10 at 1:35 p.m. Richard Duclos, 25, no address listed, of Rhode Island, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of violating a protection order.

4/12 at 11:54 a.m. Laura Roy, 55, no address listed, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

4/15 at 8:14 a.m. Tammy Elwell, 48, of Muddy River Lane, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/15 at 11:32 p.m. Michael Colby, 21, of Pejepscot Village, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker in Pejepscot Village on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

4/11 at 5:58 p.m. James Thibeault, 55, of Augusta Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

4/13 at 6:17 p.m. Linda Foster, 50, of Foreside Road, was issued a summons by Officer Donald Cowles on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

4/14 at 2 p.m. Katelyn Boucher, 24, of Oakwood Terrace, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/14 at 4:11 p.m. Ellen Dalton, 61, of Washington Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/15 at 9:25 a.m. Eric Vogel, 50, of Middlesex Road, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/15 at 5:06 p.m. Courtney Marshall, 28, of Burden Lane, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/16 at 10:58 a.m. Kenneth Williams, 59, of Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

4/10 at 4:10 p.m. Public service on Main Street.

4/11 at 12:11 p.m. Grass fire on Pleasant Street.

4/11 at 1:05 p.m. Medical complaint on Overbeck Drive.

4/11 at 6:21 p.m. Accident on Lewiston Road.

4/15 at noon. Fire alarm on Red Maple Lane.

4/17 at 4:57 p.m. Accident on Meadow Cross Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from April 10-18.