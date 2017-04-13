Topsham Police Beat: April 14

Arrests

4/3 at 11:54 a.m. Nathaniel Wagg, 25, of West Schoolhouse Crossing Road, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Meadow Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/3 at 3:12 p.m. Jeffory Fletcher, 26, of Cumberland Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on Augusta Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/4 at 5:15 p.m. Tara Buckner, 38, of Ward Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Ward Road on a charge of violating probation.

Summonses

4/4 at 10:28 a.m. Oliver Outerbridge, 56, of Church Street, Belfast, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

4/4 at 12:17 p.m. Cassandra Alexander, 31, of West Auburn Road, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer William Collins on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

4/4 at 2:17 p.m. William Guddeck, 34, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Winter Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/8 at 2:30 p.m. Adam Rhea, 31, of Peter Vier Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating without a license.

(Not) time to make the doughnuts

4/6 at 4:56 p.m. Sgt. Mark Gilliam responded to the report of a truck spinning “doughnuts” at the Topsham Fairgrounds. Gilliam located the driver and gave him a verbal trespass warning.

Fire calls

4/4 at 10:24 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

4/6 at 6:33 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

4/6 at 10:17 a.m. Smoke investigation on Augusta Road.

4/9 at 1:28 p.m. Utility problem on Birch Ridge Avenue.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from April 3-9.