Topsham police arrest Bath teen after attack with tire iron

TOPSHAM — A 19-year-old Bath woman may lose an eye, her hearing, and senses of smell and taste after allegedly being attacked with a tire iron while she slept at a Topsham party this weekend, her mother said Monday.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl, also of Bath, on a charge of elevated aggravated assault at 9 a.m. July 9, Chief Chris Lewis said Monday.

Ashleigh Stinson was brought by a friend to the Midcoast Hospital emergency room in Brunswick at 5:42 a.m. and then transported to Tufts University Hospital in Boston due to the extent of her injuries, according to police.

Hospital staff contacted the Brunswick Police Department about the incident, and the case was transferred to Topsham police when it was found that the assault occurred in that town.

The 16-year-old’s mother brought her to Topsham’s police station to turn herself in, and the teenager was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland ahead of a court appearance, Lewis said.

Stinson’s mother, Stacey Stinson of Brunswick, said the hospital sent her daughter back to Maine on a bus with medicine for her eye Monday, but she has a follow-up appointment back in Boston.

Stinson said she was told her daughter would have died had she been struck two more times, due to the force used on her face, and that someone had to pull the 16-year-old away from her daughter.

Stinson said she did not know what prompted the alleged assault.

