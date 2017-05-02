Topsham library to celebrate patio, sponsor

TOPSHAM — The Topsham Public Library will celebrate the re-opening of its West Garden Patio and the donor who made the reconfiguration possible on May 20 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Ruth Bouchard Klein, a Brunswick resident and Topsham native, donated $15,000 last year toward the new patio, which establishes a container garden in her honor. Klein is a longtime volunteer in the library gardens and a certified master gardener.

Tea will be served at the library in recognition of Klein and the newly configured patio, at 25 Foreside Road.