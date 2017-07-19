Topsham library encourages 'Staycation 2017'

TOPSHAM — On Saturday, July 29, Topsham Public Library wants to show off the qualities that make the library, and Maine in general, a great place to hang out on summer days.

The free-of-charge, all-ages Staycation 2017 program runs throughout the day at the 25 Foreside Road library.

The event was the idea of library aide Jennifer Balser who, in an interview July 13, credited the help and input of her fellow staff. The concept came during one of the slower evenings she was working while she walked the library’s gardens.

“We have a great garden out back that is all done through our volunteers,” Balser said. “… I just thought (Staycation) would be a great day to have our garden available to those who just want to sit there quietly, but to also have programming for our kids and adults.”

“I just thought it was a great way to have the community come together and share stories,” she added.

A slate of community leaders, reading stories aloud to children, will begin at 9:30 a.m.; participants will include Town Manager Rich Roedner, Woodside Elementary School Principal Richard Dedek, Fire Chief Brian Stockdale, and Williams-Cone School Principal Randa Rineer.

Noted authors will also give readings for adults. Storyteller Carol Birch performs at 10 a.m., followed by Gary Rainford with the poetry of Swan’s Island, at 1 p.m.

Award-winning author Paul Doiron, who has penned the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels, will read at 2 p.m. and have books available to buy.

A graphic novel instructional workshop for youth ages 12-18 starts at 10 a.m. Registration must take place in advance by calling the library.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and lawn games and peruse the library’s grounds and gardens. Beverages and ice cream are being offered around lunch time.

