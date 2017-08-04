Topsham Fair to roll out pro truck, tractor pulls

TOPSHAM — The annual Topsham Fair is keeping things fresh in its 163rd edition by bringing in a professional truck and tractor pull event.

Held at the fairgrounds off the Route 196 Coastal Connector, the fair runs from Tuesday, Aug. 8, to Sunday, Aug. 13. Harness racing, with free admission, is held for two days preceding the fair. A complete schedule of events can be found at topshamfair.net.

Admission is $10 per person Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, and $12 Thursday through Saturday. Children under 3 feet tall get in for free, senior citizens pay $3 on Tuesday, and children of military families are charged half the admission price Sunday.

“It includes everything,” Marilyn Hunter, the fair’s director of entertainment and marketing, said in an interview July 26. “It’s all your rides, it’s parking, You pay that at the gate and you come in and play.”

The fair is a long-standing tradition for Hunter, whose grandparents – Henry and Marilyn Sandelin – were involved along with Hunter’s great-uncle, Frederick Ward, who was vice president of the board. Hunter has been on the board since 2008, a few years after moving back to the area after graduating college.

“There are a lot of families like that,” she said. “We’ve picked up some new people along the way, but there’s definitely a lineage.”

The pro truck and tractor pull will be held at the Fairgrounds’ Area 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday, with 4×4 Modified, 4×4 Super Stock, 2×4 Super Stock, and 3.0 Pro Stock vehicles competing, along with pro farm tractors. The Maine State Pullers Association is organizing the event.

Hunter said the participants won’t be driving vehicles people see every day.

“Trucks that aren’t road legal, that have special stuff in them,” she said. “That’s a pretty popular thing at other fairs, so we decided to try it in Topsham.”

Harness racing takes place at Area 1 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Also on Tuesday, the Wild Horse Country Band plays at Area 3 at 6 p.m., and ATV Mud Runs burn up the tracks at Area 6 at 7 p.m.

Demolition derbies occur at Area 1 at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. On Friday, the Miss Topsham Fair Pageant hits the stage at Area 3 at 5 p.m., and the Redneck Truck Pull occurs at Area 1 at 6 p.m.

Fireworks blast off at Area 1 at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, with a rain date of Sunday. Sunday wraps the fair up with a “Battle of the Bands” at Area 1 at 4 p.m., and Krazy Jake the Comedian at 6 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to another great year, and we’re really crossing our fingers for the weather,” Hunter said.

