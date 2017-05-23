Time to think playoffs; Spring season winds down-Northern edition

Falmouth’s Jordan Bruce, far right, and Trey Fallon, second from right, defeated teammates Matt Adamowicz, left, and Greyson Cohen, 6-2, 6-2, in the final match of the Western Maine Conference doubles championship Saturday.

Falmouth’s Colin Coyne comes home with a run as Greely’s Dylan Fried takes the throw during the Yachtsmen’s 4-0 victory last week.

Yarmouth’s Ella Antolini shoots and scores during the Clippers’ 9-3 home win over Greely Monday night.

Falmouth’s Sophie Marcotte speeds to victory in the 200 at last week’s regular season-ending outdoor track meet.

Falmouth’s Nico Ciraulo defends a Cape Elizabeth attacker during the Yachtsmen’s 8-5 loss Saturday night.

(For the complete Falmouth-Greely baseball, Greely-York softball, Falmouth-Cape Elizabeth boys’ lacrosse and Falmouth-York and Yarmouth-Greely girls’ lacrosse game stories, with box scores and photos, see theforecaster.net)

The team tennis regular season is winding to a close, the track conference championship meets are on tap for this coming weekend and the baseball, softball and lacrosse regular seasons are in their final days as well, meaning the most highly anticipated part of the spring campaign, the postseason, is right around the corner.

Here’s a glimpse at all the action that transpired last week, as well as what’s to come:

Baseball

Falmouth’s baseball team improved to 13-0 and extended its three-year, regular season win streak to 31 with recent victories at Greely (4-0), at home over Lake Region (8-2), at Yarmouth (13-10) and at home over York (8-1). Against the Rangers, Cam Guarino went the distance on a four-hitter and Reece Armitage singled, doubled and drove in a run as the Yachtsmen handed Greely ace Ryan Twitchell his first loss.

“I was looking forward to this for a very long time, to face Greely and get some nice weather to pitch in,” Guarino said.

“We needed quality at-bats to get used to (Twitchell) and adjust to his fastball and curveball,” Reece Armitage said. “We started off slowly with the bats, but we’re coming alive.”

“This was the first game we’ve had that was over 50 degrees and it wasn’t wet and it was a great high school game to watch,” added Falmouth coach Kevin Winship.

Against the Lakers, Griffin Aube earned the win and had two hits and three RBI. Garret Aube and Robbie Armitage also had multiple hits. The Yachtsmen won a slugfest at the Clippers, erasing an early deficit. Robbie Armitage got the win in relief with seven strikeouts in three innings of work and also had three hits and five RBI and Reece Armitage had a pair of hits, including the go-ahead double. In the win over the Wildcats, Falmouth’s 31st straight in the regular season dating back to 2015, Guarino improved to 6-0 (and 28-2 in his high school career) and Robbie Armitage had three hits and three RBI. The Yachtsmen are closing in on securing the top spot in the Class A South Heal Points standings for the playoffs. They host Wells Thursday, welcome Kennebunk Friday night for a game to be played at Legion Field (see theforecaster.net for game story), then close at home versus Greely Wednesday of next week.

Speaking of the Rangers, they’re reeling, having dropped four straight at press time, the program’s longest losing streak since losing four in a row May 8-16, 2002. The skid began with last Tuesday’s 4-0 home loss to Falmouth, as Ryan Twitchell only allowed one earned run and Greely stranded six base runners.

“Ryan had good enough stuff today, but we had to score for him and play better defense and we didn’t,” Rangers coach Derek Soule said.

Greely then lost at Wells (9-2), at home to York (4-2) and at Cape Elizabeth (2-1, in eight-innings). Tate Porter had two hits against the Warriors. In the loss to the Wildcats, Zach Brown was the hard-luck loser despite allowing just two earned runs. Luke Miller singled in Porter for the Rangers’ lone run against the Capers. Greely lost on a hit batter with the bases loaded in extra innings. The Rangers (8-5 and sixth in Class B South) looked to bounce back Wednesday when they hosted Freeport. After playing at York Friday, Greely closes at Falmouth Wednesday of next week.

Yarmouth extended its win streak to six (its best run since a nine-game streak in 2010) with an 11-2 victory at Old Orchard Beach last Wednesday, then fell to 9-3 and fifth in Class B South with a 13-10 home loss to Falmouth Friday. Luke Waeldner earned the victory and had a pair of hits against the Seagulls. Jack Romano also had two hits. In the loss, Waeldner had three hits and scored three runs, while Romano had a pair of hits and Gibson Harnett drove in three runs. The Clippers went to Wells Tuesday, visited Kennebunk Wednesday, play at Cape Elizabeth Friday and close at home versus Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

Freeport, the defending Class B South champion, was in danger of missing the playoffs at press time. The Falcons were 3-8-1 and 14th in the region, but only 12 teams qualify Last week, Freeport fell at home to Fryeburg Academy (4-2) and at Gray-New Gloucester (2-0) and Monday, the Falcons and host Wells settled for a 5-5, eight-inning tie. Shea Wagner was the hard-luck loser against the Patriots, only allowing four hits. Toby Holt had three hits against the Warriors, but Freeport let a seventh inning lead slip away. The Falcons were at Greely in a playoff rematch Wednesday, host Lake Region Friday, go to Lake Region for a makeup game Monday and close at Fryeburg Academy Wednesday of next week.

In Class D South, North Yarmouth Academy was 4-6 and fifth following losses at St. Dom’s (6-5) and at home against Old Orchard Beach (8-7) and a win at Buckfield (15-6). The Panthers were at Traip Academy Wednesday, host Sacopee Valley Friday and Temple Academy Saturday and close the regular season at Richmond Wednesday of next week.

Softball

Greely’s softball team overcame an 0-4 start to sit fourth in the latest Class B South Heals with a 7-6 record. Last week, the Rangers lost at Wells, 1-0, and beat visiting York, 3-0, and Monday, they fell at Cape Elizabeth, 4-3. Moira Train had two hits, Kayley Cimino doubled and Kelsey Currier had a strong pitching effort, but it went for naught against the Warriors. In the win, Currier threw a three-hitter, Train drove in a run and played solid defense and Cimino had a pair of hits as Greely avenged its loss in last year’s regional final.

“We thought about last year,” Currier said. “This was a big thing, to beat them today.”

“I think we’re working a lot better as a team,” Train said. “We’ve worked on the fundamentals.”

“We’ve come a long way in a short time,” said Rangers coach Rob Hale. “I’m pleasantly surprised. I honestly did not think we’d make the playoffs, but we can play with anyone.”

Monday, Greely mustered only one hit in its loss to Cape Elizabeth. The Rangers were home with Freeport Wednesday, travel to York Friday and close the regular season at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Freeport fell to 1-11 and 14th in Class B South (where 12 teams make the playoffs) after recent losses to visiting Fryeburg Academy (9-0), host Gray-New Gloucester (9-3) and visiting Wells (23-9). The Falcons went to Greely Wednesday, host Lake Region Friday, play at Lake Region Monday and close at Fryeburg Academy Wednesday of next week.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team was 4-8 and 13th (12 teams make the playoffs) when the week began after a 9-2 home loss to Thornton Academy, a 5-3 win at Sanford and a 7-4 setback at Windham. Liberty Ladd had a pair of hits against the Golden Trojans. In the victory. Ladd hit two home runs. The Sea Lions welcomed Biddeford for a makeup game Tuesday, visit Noble Wednesday, host Deering Friday and close with a home makeup game versus South Portland Tuesday of next week.

The Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team was 0-14 and 17th in Class A South after falling at home to Biddeford (20-12) and Bonny Eagle (12-7), at Westbrook (15-7) and at home to Noble (6-1). Sydney Plummer singled, doubled, hit a grand slam and drove in eight runs in the loss to the Tigers. Plummer also had multiple hits against the Scots. Cheverus/NYA was at South Portland Wednesday and closes at Sanford Friday.

Boys’ lacrosse

Falmouth’s defending Class B state champion boys’ lacrosse team hosted Cape Elizabeth in Act II of the rivals’ expected three-part struggle for Class B dominance Saturday night on the Yachtsmen’s Senior Night and it wasn’t a happy ending, as the Capers raced to a 4-0 lead and while Falmouth did get back within a goal in the second half, it went down to an 8-5 defeat despite a pair of goals from Nate Arrants and 12 saves from goalie Liam Tucker.

“We were down at halftime and we’d been there before, but it just wasn’t our night,” Yachtsmen first-year coach Dave Barton said.

Falmouth had previously won at Lake Region, 20-0. The Yachtsmen (second to Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South Heals) play at Kennebunk Friday, visit Yarmouth Tuesday of next week and close at home versus Greely June 1. Falmouth will likely have to play at Cape Elizabeth if, as expected, both teams reach the Class B South Final June 14.

“We need to do everything in our power to make sure we get a rematch,” Barton said. “If we play them, that means we’re playing good lacrosse to get there It will be a battle.”

Greely was 2-6 and was clinging to the sixth and final playoff spot in Class B South at press time following home losses to Cape Elizabeth (17-6) and Thornton Academy (16-9). Andrew Lawrence had three goals against the Capers. The Rangers were at Freeport Tuesday, visit Cape Elizabeth Friday, go to Kennebunk Tuesday of next week and close at Falmouth June 1.

In Class B North, Yarmouth evened its record at 4-4 with an 11-10 win at York last week. Bill Jacobs and Remi Leblanc both scored three times. After hosting St. Dom’s Tuesday, the Clippers (fourth in the Heals) go to Freeport Friday, welcome Falmouth Tuesday of next week and close at Cape Elizabeth June 2.

NYA was 3-6 and 10th (12 teams qualify in the region) following wins over visiting St. Dom’s (14-3) and host Lake Region (12-7) last week and a 13-12 loss at Maranacook Monday. The Panthers visit Waynflete Friday, host Lake Region Tuesday of next week and close at York June 2.

Freeport was 2-6 and 12th in Class B North following losses to visiting Wells (8-7, in overtime) and Kennebunk (9-7) and a 9-2 victory at St. Dom’s last week. The Falcons went to Greely Tuesday, host Yarmouth Friday, go to Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week and close at home versus Morse June 1.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth sits atop the Class B North Heals at 9-0 after downing host Brunswick (14-2) and visiting Greely (9-3). In the win over the Dragons, Molly Wilson had three goals and Ella Antolini, Meredith Lane, Eliza Lunt and Eva Then had two apiece. Against the Rangers, in the rain, Then had three goals and Antolini and Katie Waeldner finished with two apiece. Lane won 12 of 14 draws.

“It was cold and damp, but it’s fun,” Lane said. “I think it just took us a little while to get going.”

“As a defense, we’re so cohesive,” said defensive stalwart Gretchen Barbera. “It’s almost telepathic. We’re always there for each other.”

“We have a big couple weeks and this is the start of it,” added Yarmouth coach Dorothy Holt, who coached against her daughter, Greely freshman Ellie Holt, for the first time in a varsity game Monday. “The test started today. We’ll see where we go from here.”

The Clippers are at Kennebunk for a state game rematch Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), welcome York Tuesday of next week, then close at Falmouth in a possible state game preview June 2.

Freeport was 3-6 and seventh after a 16-4 home win over Fryeburg Academy and a 14-6 home loss to Falmouth. In the victory, freshman Catriona Gould had four goals and Chloe Davidson and Regan Lynch both added three. Davidson had three goals in the loss to the Yachtsmen. The Falcons were home with Lake Region Tuesday, go to NYA Thursday and close Tuesday of next week at Greely.

NYA improved to 2-6 and 13th in the region (nine teams qualify for the playoffs) following a 14-8 win at Fryeburg Academy last Thursday. Zelda Clegg scored five times. The Panthers were at York Tuesday, host Freeport Thursday, visit Wells Wednesday of next week, then close the following day at home versus St. Dom’s.

Falmouth was atop the Class B South Heals at 8-0 following wins last week at home over York (10-7) and at Freeport (14-6). The Yachtsmen handed the Wildcats their first loss behind three goals apiece from Sydney Bell and Devon Sarazin and a sensational effort in goal from Mary Budri, who made 16 saves.

“It felt like a playoff game,” Bell said. “We were nervous because we knew they were undefeated and so were we.”

“We were very hyped pregame and we came out strong and kept it up,” said Budri. This game we proved we could take the next step.”

“It was a team win,” Falmouth coach Kait Johnson added. “A fun game to watch.”

Against the Falcons, Jo Stucker had four goals and Bell added three. The Yachtsmen hosted Kennebunk in a regional final rematch Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), go to Lake Region Friday and Waynflete Tuesday of next week, then close at home versus Yarmouth June 2.

Greely sandwiched losses at home to Cape Elizabeth (13-10) and at Yarmouth (9-3) around a dramatic 9-8 overtime home victory over York in recent action. Brooke Clement had three goals against the Capers. Clement scored the winning goal in OT against the Wildcats. She had three goals total, as did Ellie Schad. Against the Clippers, Clement, Schad and Courtney Sullivan scored and goalie Mollie McDonald made nine saves, but a 28-minute-plus scoring drought spelled doom.

“Mollie came up huge for us,” Rangers coach Becca Koelker said. “She played her best half all season. We weren’t able to take that momentum into the second half.”

The Rangers (5-5 and fifth in Class B South) welcome Wells Thursday and close at home versus Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Track

The outdoor track regular season came to a close this past Friday.

Yarmouth hosted Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth and Greely. The Yachtsmen girls came in first with 123 points, while the Rangers (81) placed second and the Clippers (25) were fourth. Falmouth got wins from Delaney Goodell in the 100 (13.57 seconds), Sophie Marcotte in the 200 (26.94), Malaika Pasch in the 800 (2 minutes, 27.44 seconds) and mile (5:19.49), Chelsea Zhao in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches), Adelaide Cooke in the shot put (37-4), discus (117-4) and javelin (96-11) and its 4×400 relay team (4:19.15). Greely got first-place finishes from Morgan Selby in the 300 hurdles (46.86), Chloe Waldrep in the high jump (4-8) and its 4×100 and 4×800 (10:24.56) relay teams. The hosts got a win from Abby Hamilton in the two-mile (11:36.80).

In the boys’ competition, Falmouth (97.5 points) was first, Yarmouth (71) placed second and Greely (64.5) was third. The Yachtsmen got wins from Matt Polewaczyk in the 100 (11.53) and 200 (23.09), Conner Piers in the two-mile (10:18.95), Noah Gull in the 110 hurdles (16.29), Ben Rudnick in the pole vault (13-6), Cole Anderson in the discus (127-4), Enrico Echevarria in the racewalk (9:26.14) and their 4×100 (45.24), 4×400 (3:48.64) and 4×800 (3:48.64) relay teams. The Clippers got first-place showings from Tahj Garvey in the 400 (52.08), Luke Laverdiere in the 800 (2:01.89) and mile (4:21.28), Michael Hagerty in the shot put (42-7), Eric LaBrie in the long jump (19-11.75) and Tucker Whitney in the triple jump (40-10.5). The Rangers got wins from Sam Bonnevie in the javelin (144-8) and Gavin Poperechny in the 300 hurdles (43.90).

Freeport, Maine Coast Waldorf and NYA joined Poland and St. Dom’s at Gray-New Gloucester. The Falcons were second to the hosts in the boys’ meet, with the Panthers placing third. Freeport got wins from Nicholas Mitch in the 400 (55.40), Henry Jaques in the mile (4:44.48) and its 4×400 (3:44.29) and 4×800 (9:31.19) relay teams. NYA first-place performers included Xander Bartone in the 800 (2:03.45), Jake Malcom in the 300 hurdles (45.51) and triple jump (33-5.25) and Te’Andre King in the high jump (5-4).

In the girls’ competition, won by Gray-New Gloucester, Freeport was third, NYA fourth and MCW sixth. The Falcons got wins from Tara Migliaccio in the 400 (1:03.40), Emily Sclar in the two-mile (13:31.97) and their 4×800 relay team (12:56.36). MCW got a win from Olivia Skillings in the mile (5:36.46). The Panthers were paced by third-place finishers Ellie Hilscher in the racewalk (11:52.87) and Savannah Shaw in the 100 hurdles (21.14).

The Western Maine Conference championship meet is Saturday in Naples.

Tennis

Falmouth monopolized the finals of the Western Maine Conference boys’ doubles championship Saturday. Jordan Bruce and Trey Fallon squared off against teammates Greyson Cohen and Matt Adamowicz and Bruce and Fallon prevailed, 6-2, 6-2.

The state singles tournament continues this weekend in Waterville. The semifinals and championship matches will be held Monday in Lewiston.

Falmouth’s girls’ team took a 10-0 record and its 151-match win streak into final matches at defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth Tuesday and at home against defending Class C champion St. Dom’s Wednesday. The Yachtsmen were second to Thornton Academy in the Class A South Heals at press time. In Class B South, Greely will be the top seed for the playoffs after finishing 11-1 following wins last week over host Kennebunk/Wells (3-1), visiting Cape Elizabeth (5-0) and visiting Yarmouth (4-1). The Clippers were fifth at 6-5 after Monday’s 3-2 loss to St. Dom’s. Yarmouth closes at Cape Elizabeth Thursday. Freeport was 3-8 and 10th in the region (only nine teams make the playoffs) going into Wednesday’s all-important home finale versus Cape Elizabeth. In Class C South, NYA finished 2-10 and was ninth (only eight teams make the playoffs) after closing with a 5-0 loss to Waynflete.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth improved to 10-0 and third in Class A South after Monday’s 5-0 home win over Cape Elizabeth. The Yachtsmen were home with Greely Tuesday and hosted St. Dom’s in the regular season finale Wednesday. In Class B South, Yarmouth fell to 6-4 and fourth after Monday’s 3-2 home loss to Freeport, which improved to 5-6 and fifth in the region. Greely was 0-11 and 10th (eight teams make the playoffs) entering Tuesday’s finale at Falmouth. In Class C South, NYA finished 2-10 after Monday’s 5-0 loss to nine-time defending state champion Waynflete. The Panthers were ninth in the Heals, but only eight teams make the playoffs.

The tennis postseason starts with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week on the courts of the higher seeds. The quarterfinals are June 1.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.