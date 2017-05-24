Time to think playoffs; Spring season winds down in Mid-Coast

Brunswick’s Max Gramins knocks the ball away from Oxford Hills’ goalie during the Dragons’ 21-0 victory Monday which improved their record to 10-0 on the season.

Brunswick’s Anna Webster looks to pass during last week’s 5-2 loss at Lewiston.

The team tennis regular season is winding to a close, the track conference championship meets are on tap for this coming weekend and the baseball, softball and lacrosse regular seasons are in their final days as well, meaning the most highly anticipated part of the spring campaign, the postseason, is right around the corner.

Here’s a glimpse at all the action that transpired last week, as well as what’s to come:

Baseball

Morse’s baseball team was 9-4 and seventh in the Class B South Heal Points standings at press time after wins at Nokomis (12-5) and at home over Mt. View (9-5) and losses at home to Waterville (6-1) and at 10-4). After going to MCI Thursday, the Shipbuilders visit Erskine Academy Friday and close at home versus Leavitt Tuesday of next week.

In Class A North, Mt. Ararat was 6-6 and ninth after wins at Mt. Blue (3-1) and Cony (7-0) and losses to visiting Hampden Academy (16-2) and Camden Hills (3-2). After hosting Edward Little Wednesday and playing at Skowhegan Thursday, the Eagles visit Brunswick Tuesday of next week and close at home June 1 versus Oxford Hills.

Brunswick was 0-12 and 14th after losses to visiting Oxford Hills (11-3) and Edward Little (12-4), at Lewiston (11-1) and Messalonskee (5-3) and at home to Lawrence (7-1). After visiting Brewer Thursday, the Dragons play at Cony Friday, host Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week and close at Camden Hills June 1.

Softball

Mt. Ararat’s softball team was 9-3 and fourth in Class A North at press time after a 6-0 win at Mt. Blue, losses to visiting Hampden Academy (7-3) and at Cony (6-2) and a 12-7 home victory over Camden Hills. After hosting Edward Little Wednesday and playing at Skowhegan Thursday, the Eagles visit Brunswick Tuesday of next week and close at home June 1 versus Oxford Hills.

Brunswick was 0-12 and 14th after losses to visiting Oxford Hills (11-2) and Edward Little (10-1), at Lewiston (5-0) and Messalonskee (7-2) and at home to Lawrence (8-2). After visiting Brewer Thursday, the Dragons play at Cony Friday, host Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week and close at Camden Hills June 1.

In Class B South, Morse was 9-4 and eighth after sandwiching losses to visiting Winslow (8-4) and host Oceanside (4-2) around victories at Nokomis (8-3) and at home over Mt. View (13-0) and Waterville (11-1). After going to MCI Thursday, the Shipbuilders visit Erskine Academy Friday and close at home versus Leavitt Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s boys’ lacrosse team has homefield advantage for the Class A North playoffs all but locked up. The Dragons improved to 10-0 with recent wins at Messalonskee (18-7), at home over Lewiston (15-8) and at Oxford Hills (21-0). Brunswick hosted Messalonskee Thursday and closes at Maranacook Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 6-4 and seventh in Class A North after a 12-7 win at Morse Saturday. The Eagles were at Messalonskee Tuesday and close at Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

In Class B North, Morse was 2-6 and ninth following losses to visiting Gardiner (14-7), host Cony (8-7) and visiting Mt. Ararat (12-7). The Shipbuilders were at Lawrence Tuesday and hosted Lincoln Academy Thursday. They welcome Oak Hill Tuesday of next week, then close at Freeport June 1.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Morse was second to Yarmouth in Class B North with an 8-2 mark at press time following wins over visiting Cony (18-12), at Mt. Ararat (10-7) and over visiting Lincoln Academy (21-5). The Shipbuilders went to Camden Hills Wednesday and close at home versus Gardiner Friday.

In Class A North, Brunswick was 3-6 and fifth following losses at Lewiston (5-2), at home to defending Class B North champion Yarmouth (14-2) and defending Class A champion Messalonskee (13-3). The Dragons host Mt. Ararat Saturday, go to Edward Little Tuesday of next week and close at home against Oxford Hills June 1.

Mt. Ararat was 1-8 and 11th (only eight teams make the playoffs) after losses at Edward Little (8-6), at home to Messalonskee (18-6) and at home to Morse (10-7). The Eagles hosted Oxford Hills Tuesday, visit Brunswick Saturday and close at Lewiston Wednesday of next week.

Track

Mt. Ararat hosted Brunswick, Morse and Medomak Valley in a regular season-ending outdoor track meet last weekend.

The Eagles boys and girls both came in first. The Dragons were second in the girls’ meet and third on the boys’ side. The Shipbuilders were third in the girls’ meet and fourth on the boys’ side.

Morse hosts the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet Saturday.

Tennis

Brunswick’s boys’ tennis team posted a perfect 12-0 mark this spring and will be the top seed in Class A North. Mt. Ararat was 5-6 and fourth at press time. In Class B South, Morse was first at 9-1 at press time.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick finished the regular season 10-2 and projects to be the No. 3 seed for the Class A North playoffs. Mt. Ararat was 1-10 and 10th, but will miss the postseason. In Class B South, Morse was 4-7 and eighth (nine teams make the playoffs) entering Wednesday’s finale at Oceanside.

The tennis postseason starts with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week on the courts of the higher seeds. The quarterfinals are June 1.

Additionally the state singles tournament continues this weekend in Waterville. The semifinals and championship matches will be held Monday in Lewiston.