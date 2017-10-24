Three local cross country teams qualify for states-Southern edition

Cape Elizabeth’s Mary Cate Hayes nears the finish line at Saturday’s Class B South regional cross country meet. Hayes placed 18th and the Capers were third as a team.

Scarborough’s Tristram Coffin, front, and Connor Coffin take part in the Class A South boys’ race. Connor Coffin came in fifth and Tristram Coffin finished seventh. The Red Storm were fourth as a team and qualified for states.

South Portland’s Clifford Robbins-Sennewa races for the finish line in the Class A South boys’ race. Robbins-Sennewa was 48th.

Local runners turned heads at Saturday’s regional cross country championships at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland and there’s reason to believe that more excellence will be in store this weekend at the state meet.

Both Cape Elizabeth squads qualified for states at the Class B South regional meet.

The Capers girls tallied 82 points to place third behind Yarmouth (52) and York (66) and make the cut for the state meet for the 17th year in a row. Cape Elizabeth was paced by freshman Lila Gaudrault, who came in third on the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 50.77 seconds. Also scoring were Camilla Grosso (10th, 21:58.39), Mary Cate Hayes (18th, 22:31.84), Genevieve Depke (25th, 22:47.10) and Addie Hayes (26th, 22:47.99).

Cape Elizabeth’s boys wound up sixth with 150 points (Lincoln Academy was first with 41). Jack Bassett led the way with a fourth-place showing (17:25.23). Also scoring were Aidan Willits (31st, 19:09.49), Peter DiNinno (34th, 19:21.46), Ricky Perruzzi (40th, 19:33.32) and Will Pearson (41st, 19:34.71). The Capers punched their ticket to states for the 16th straight season.

In Class A South, Scarborough’s boys qualified for states for the 19th year in a row after scoring 130 points to place fourth (Falmouth won with 48 points). The Red Storm had two top 10 finishers, as Connor Coffin was fifth (16:57.67) and Tristram Coffin came in seventh (17:16.68). Also scoring were Luke Grover (30th, 18:06.86), William Ducott (43rd, 18:35.90) and Jonathan Hayes (45th, 18:40.65).

Scarborough’s girls missed qualifying for the first time since 2013, as their 253 points left them 12th and only nine teams made the cut (Gorham was first with 72 points). The Red Storm were led by 11th-place individual Bethany Sholl (20:32.99). Also scoring were Samantha Saraceno (36th, 22:37.10), Lena Wood (56th, 23:52.14), Ryanne Cox (71st, 24:11.32) and Isabella Cook (79th, 24:42.28).

South Portland’s girls tallied 563 points and came in 17th. Grace Caselden was 107th (27:09.95), Rachel Kingsley 108th (27:42.23), Simona Ickia-Ngaullo 115th (30:56.72). Alexandria Rowell 116th (31:04.86) and Madison Smith 117th (31:05.78).

South Portland’s boys also came in 17th with 400 points. The Red Riots were led by Clifford Robbins-Sennewa (48th, 18:48.22). Also scoring were Nicolas Borelli (61st, 19:01.16), Lionel Whitehead (85th, 19:36.65), Joshua Hyssong (99th, 20:06.46) and Thomas Vose (107th, 20:29.20).

States

Runners return to Twin Brook Saturday for the state championships.

Scarborough will run in the Class A boys’ meet at 1:05 p.m. The Class B girls begin at 2 p.m. The Class B boys wrap up the festivities, starting at 2:35 p.m.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports