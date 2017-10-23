Three cross country squads capture regional titles-Northern edition

Falmouth’s Connor Piers and John Auer run in the Class A South regional championship meet Saturday in Cumberland. Piers placed fourth individually and Auer was sixth as the Yachtsmen took top honors as a team.

Local runners excelled at Saturday’s regional cross country championships at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland, as three teams won titles, and there’s reason to believe that more excellence will be in store this weekend at the state meet.

In Class A South, Falmouth’s boys’ team repeated as regional champs and hopes to make it two state titles in a row Saturday.

In Class B South, the Yarmouth girls took the regional title for the third time in four seasons.

In Class C South, Maine Coast Waldorf’s boys came in first.

Class A

Falmouth’s boys tallied 48 points to beat runner-up Greely by eight. The Yachtsmen had three top 10 finishers, as Conner Piers finished fourth on the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 57.37 seconds, John Auer was sixth (16:58.18) and Alex Kinley came in ninth (17:24.46). Also scoring were Charlie Henning (13th, 17:43.93) and Jared Troubh (16th, 17:49.18). Falmouth qualified for states for the 20th year in a row.

The Rangers, who are in Class A for the postseason for the first time, had a strong showing and qualified for states. Greely was paced by individual runner-up Luke Marsanskis (16:53.99). Also scoring were Matthew Todd (eighth, 17:22.49), Caleb Thurston (11th, 17:35.57), Adam Bruder (15th, 17:45.36) and Sam Wilson (20th, 17:51.41).

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Gorham with 72 points, Falmouth (101) was runner-up and Greely (113) placed third. Both teams qualified for states.

The Yachtsmen had the individual champion, freshman Sofie Marston (19:03.58). Classmate Karley Piers wasn’t far behind, coming in third in 19:56.75. Also scoring were Malaika Pasch (seventh, 20:11.20), Lauren Welch (44th, 23:19.16) and Caitlyn Camelio (46th, 23:24.54).

The Rangers had the second-fastest individual, Carolyn Todd (19:56.01). Also scoring for Greely were Marin Provencher (15th, 21:14.12), Julia Curran (23rd, 21:36.68), Chloe Smith (25th, 21:38.15) and Elsa Dean-Muncie (48th, 23:35.81).

Class B

In Class B, Yarmouth’s girls continued their recent run of excellence by winning the regional crown with 52 points, 14 better than second-place York. The Clippers produced the top individual in Anneka Murrin (19:31.37). Sophia Laukli was fourth (19:58.54), Greta Elder came in seventh (21:46.87), Sadie Cowles finished 11th (22:00.77) and Abi Thornton was 29th (23:04.71).

Freeport (162 points) came in fifth in the region and will join Yarmouth at states Saturday. The Falcons got a strong showing from standout Lily Horne (second, 19:34.14). Also scoring were Emily Sclar (37th, 23:20.98), Elsa Blease (38th, 23:26.44), Katie Morrisey (42nd, 23:52.27) and Patricia Dupere (43rd, 23:52.80).

The boys’ meet was won by Lincoln Academy with 41 points. Freeport (88) came in second and Yarmouth (107) finished fourth. Both teams qualified for states.

The Falcons were led by freshman Martin Horne, who was fifth in 17:27.92. Also scoring were Alex Les (seventh, 17:48.21), Heath Cockburn (18th, 18:42.74), Paul Biberstein (25th, 18:57.36) and Jeremy Brogan (33rd, 19:13.64).

Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere was the individual champion (16:11.34). Also scoring for the Clippers were Odeh Rizkallah (11th, 18:21.11), Sammy Potter (22nd, 18:50.91), Ben Cox-Faxon (28th, 19:00.54) and Justin Pietropaoli (45th, 19:48.17).

Class C

Maine Coast Waldorf’s boys’ squad tallied 51 points to easily outdistance runner-up Boothbay (109). North Yarmouth Academy (197 points) came in seventh and also qualified.

MCW was led by Nick Neveu, who was third for scoring purposes in 17:55.92. Also scoring were Matinicus Neveu (seventh, 18:30.20), Aiden Kusche (eighth, 18:42.25), Finn Dierks-Brown (12th, 18:54.97) and Calvin Soule (21st, 19:41.37).

The Panthers’ top finisher was freshman Chris Hamblett, who came in 11th (18:54.97). Also scoring were Brennan Flatt (19th, 19:31.93), Kieran Rowe (45th, 20:47.97), Thai Crane (57th, 21:30.33) and T’Andre King (65th, 21:57.85).

In the girls’ meet, won by Maranacook with 37 points, MCW (51 points) was runner-up and qualified for states. NYA didn’t score as a team.

MCW produced the individual champion in Olivia Reynolds (20:26.11) and the third-place finisher in Olivia Skillings (21:10.93). Also scoring were Mamie Whittier (ninth, 22:08.42), Ava Teegarden (15th, 22:49.92) and Louise Ahearne (23rd, 23:24.30).

NYA had Charlotte Collins (37th, 24:51.84) and Emma Collins (42nd, 25:20.75) compete as individuals.

States

Runners return to Twin Brook Saturday for the state championships.

MCW and the rest of the Class C girls’ field get things started at 11 a.m. The Class C boys’ race starts at 11:35 a.m. The Class A girls run at 12:30 p.m. The Class A boys’ meet begins at 1:05 p.m. The Class B girls begin at 2 p.m. The Class B boys wrap up the festivities, starting at 2:35 p.m.

