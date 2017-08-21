Threat prompts Cheverus High School to cancel student activities

PORTLAND — Cheverus High School canceled all student activities Monday after an employee at the private Jesuit school received an email threat over the weekend.

The threat did not provide any specifics, according to Beth Hanley, the school’s acting communications director. “Out of an abundance of caution all student activities have been canceled,” she said.

Hanley said the employee, whom she did not identify, forwarded the threat to school administrators. They filed a report with the Portland Police Department, which was conducting an investigation.

“The threat was not issued from anyone connected to the Cheverus community and it did not provide specifics,” Hanley said. She said the school hoped to update the Cheverus community by the end of the day about the investigation and the resumption of student activities.

Although classes have not yet begun for the new school year, fall sports teams and other student activities have resumed. Orientation for freshmen is scheduled for Aug. 29 and classes are slated to begin on Aug. 31, according to the school’s website.