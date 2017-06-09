Threat, no bomb, at Brunswick L.L. Bean facility

BRUNSWICK — Police found nothing suspicious after a bomb threat that forced the temporary evacuation Thursday of the L.L. Bean production center on Industrial Parkway.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 5:41 p.m. that was followed a short time later by a second call after workers found a note saying an explosive device might be inside the building, according to Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy. Workers were evacuated as police secured the area.

Two bomb-sniffing K-9 units from the Maine State Police and a third from the Portland Police Department assisted in the investigation, Garrepy said, and searched the premises for approximately 90 minutes.