Thompson, Waeldner lead Yarmouth Town Council

YARMOUTH — The mood was light in the Log Cabin June 15 as three departing town councilors passed the baton to newly elected Councilors April Humphrey, Richard Plourde and Tim Shannon.

Councilor Randall Bates and Chairman Andrew Kittredge, each of whom served two terms, and Councilor Tamson Bickford Hamrock, who served one, said farewell to their fellow councilors and watched the remainder of Thursday night’s meeting from the audience as Humphrey, Plourde and Shannon took their seats for the first time.

“I don’t know why I’m getting choked up right now,” Kittredge said, as he thanked Yarmouth and the council for the opportunity to serve and represent the community as chairman. “It’s really been an honor.”

Shannon was the leading vote getter in the June 13 election, a six-way race for the three available council seats. He received 1,145 votes, Plourde received 1,025 and Humphrey received 1,021.

After Town Clerk Jennifer Doten swore in the new trio, Councilor Pat Thompson was unanimously elected chairwoman and Councilor Robert Waeldner was unanimously elected vice chairman.

“We will work together as your new Town Council to be transparent to the community in all of our dealings and we ask for your patience as we learn to work productively and responsibly together,” Thompson said. “We know the challenge before us is great, but we have seen firsthand what the input from residents can help us accomplish. We want to hear from all of you. Together we can achieve many things for Yarmouth.”

Newly elected Yarmouth Town Councilors Richard Plourde, left, Tim Shannon and April Humphrey are sworn in by Town Clerk Jennifer Doten on June 15. Watching are Chairwoman Pat Thompson, far left, and Councilor David Craig.