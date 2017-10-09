Home / Opinion / The Universal Notebook: What’s left of me?

The Universal Notebook: What’s left of me?

By on October 9, 2017
Over the 14 years I have been writing this column, I have grown accustomed to being called a communist and a socialist by anonymous posters who disagree with my liberal political views.

But I am not as far to the left as some folks seem to believe.

I am not now, nor have I ever been a communist, though I do see value in the forms of democratic socialism that exist in Scandinavian countries, where they have a higher standard of living than the U.S. as well as better education and better health care.

Most of the time I am defending myself from people who are to the political right of me, but a few weeks ago I found myself in the novel position of defending myself from someone more liberal than I am.

Bowdoin College professor emeritus John Rensenbrink, a founder of the Green Party in Maine and the nation, challenged me at a neighborhood gathering to defend my support for Hillary Clinton, who he sees as just another military imperialist. I told Rensenbrink I respect his idealism, but the political purism of the Greens is just not pragmatic in my view.

In a recent issue of Green Horizon, Rensenbrink reflected on the 2016 election by suggesting that Trump voters were people “left in the lurch by the madness for imperial power and military solutions by top Democratic echelons.”

“They voted against the party that had for decades claimed to be their succor of support,” he argued, “but which had gradually over those decades switched more and more to imperial and attendant military adventures and militarist thinking.”

It’s my impression that Trump supporters want more militarism, not less.

Rensenbrink rejected the observation that he is farther to the left than I am, saying he doesn’t think in those terms. Fair enough, but I do and, along the American political spectrum from socialism on the left to constitutional nationalism on the right, what’s left of me are Greens and socialists.

I would label myself a progressive Democrat, to the right of which are moderate Democrats, libertarian Democrats, conservative Democrats, Main Street Republicans, libertarian Republicans, Libertarians, Tea Party Republicans, far right Republicans and Constitutionalists. Out on the far fringes of solipsism, where left meets right, there are the anarchists who embrace radical individualism.

I voted for Green Party candidate Ralph Nader in the 2000 presidential election, foolishly accepting the mistaken idea that there was no meaningful difference between George W. Bush and Al Gore, both solid establishment candidates. I will never make that mistake again.

So when Green Party candidate Jill Stein said, “There are differences between Clinton and Trump, no doubt, but they’re not different enough to save your life, to save your job, to save the planet,” I frankly wrote her off as a self-righteous fool. The fact that she sat at Putin’s table at that infamous Russian TV gala along with Gen. Mike Flynn pretty much confirmed as much.

Third-party and independent candidates reflexively reject the suggestion that they are spoilers, but they often are. If you can’t win, you can’t help. Ralph Nader was the spoiler in the decisive Florida race in 2000, and Jill Stein and Libertarian Gary Johnson were the spoilers in 2016. Just as Eliot Cutler’s quixotic quests for the Blaine House delivered Maine into the darkness of eight years of Paul LePage, so Stein is partially responsible for the pall the Trump presidency has cast over America.

In the swing states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Trump eked out his shallow victory, Stein and Johnson took away enough idealistic votes to deliver a Trump Electoral College win. Trump only won by 11,000 votes in Michigan, for example, where Stein got 51,000 votes and Johnson 172,000. Were it not for these wasted spoiler votes, the United States would not be the laughing stock of the world on the brink of nuclear war.

No meaningful difference between Trump and Clinton, Ms. Stein? Not in Supreme Court nominations? Environmental protection? Energy policy? Civil rights? Health care? Foreign policy? Don’t be ridiculous.

I believe pretty much what Buddhists believe, but I am not a Buddhist. I am a Congregationalist. And I believe pretty much what Greens believe, but I am not a member of the Green Party. I am a Democrat. That’s because the perfect is the enemy of the good. If you demand ideological purity you hand power to your opponent.

The narrow Republican victory in 2016 was in large part a function of the fragmentation of the left, the failure to unite behind a candidate who could win. That candidate was not Bernie Sanders. It was not Gary Johnson. And it certainly was not Jill Stein. That candidate was Hillary Clinton.

Freelance journalist Edgar Allen Beem lives in Brunswick. The Universal Notebook is his personal, weekly look at the world around him.

2
  • Ted Markow

    Here’s the difference between you and me, Ed: While I voted for Hillary Clinton (believing that the stakes were too high not to), at no time have I blamed the election on any single entity or group – there were simply too many things that happened to do that. And even if there were on entity, blaming and shaming is a losing tactic. You can shame publicly, but the electorate retaliates privately.

    So, if you want to build any kind of consensus with those in your milieu (and win critical elections), you might want to drop the finger-pointing.

    Oh, as noted by Hillary Clinton in her book, “What Happened,” the reasons she thinks cost her the election:
    1. James Comey
    2. Vladimir Putin
    3. Barack Obama
    4. The media
    5. Bernie Sanders (and his supporters) – even though Bernie supported Hillary after the primary
    6. Jill Stein
    7. Sexism
    8. White resentment
    9. Hillary Clinton (“You can blame the data, blame the message, blame anything you want – but I was the candidate. It was my campaign. Those were my decisions.”)
    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41244474

    To that, I will add:
    10. Huma Abedin’s use of Anthony Weiner’s laptop
    11. A diffuse and uninspiring message by the Clinton campaign and a disconnected candidate who didn’t realize that time and technology had changed.

    P.S. Did you catch 60 Minutes last night?
    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-facebook-ads-helped-elect-trump/

    • EdBeem

      Hillary is right on all counts. I guess I reject the “Be nice to stupid people or they will do something stupid just to get back at you.” We just need to unite behind a good D.

      • Ted Markow

        “Hillary is right on all counts.”

        So stop cherrypicking.

        “We just need to unite behind a good D.”

        If you can find one, people will unite.

        • EdBeem

          Apparently not. Hillary Clinton is most qualified person ever to run for president — eight years inside the White House, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, a lifetime of public service. We wouldn’t be in the position we are in now with Trump the Tweeter if not for Sandernistas who bought the Big Right Lie about Clinton and if Stein-Johnson hadn’t persuaded hundreds of thousands to waste their votes. Anyone who did not vote for Clinton voted for World War III.

  • Christopher White

    In 2016 I joined the Democratic party … the first time I’d enrolled in ANY political party in my life … to caucus for Sen Sanders. The venom many lifelong Democrats displayed toward those of us who supported him was astounding, often vicious, and yet sadly predictable. The way Sen Sanders and his supporters have become scapegoats for Sec Clinton’s defeat among so many self-styled liberals within the Democratic party has tended to confirm my low opinion of the Duopoly system.

    John Rensenbrink’s criticisms of Sec Clinton are harsher than mine, but we are in fundamental agreement about her core values. It seems to me she would have made a stellar ‘Rockerfeller Republican’. We’re also in agreement that the Right/Left spectrum we use to discuss politics is too often simplistic and has become severely distorted, bearing little relation to the definitions of ‘liberal’ or ‘conservative’ that existed a few generations ago and obscuring, more than clarifying, things when used in many political discussions and debates.

    The Duopoly system itself has become a hindrance to the sort of REAL reform and change we need if we are to thrive in the XXI century. Both parties know incumbency beats all other factors in getting reelected. Both sides also fear making it easier for candidates who are NOT in one of the Duopoly parties to appear in debates or on the ballot. To argue the ONLY ‘practical, pragmatic, and plausible’ path forward demands a ‘liberal’ Democrat is to accept this sad state of affairs rather than seeking to improve things in any significant way.

    • EdBeem

      Chris, your first sentence says it all. You weren’t a Democrat and neither was Bernie.

    • Ted Markow

      Well said, Chris.

  • Philistine

    I would offer that we have only had two outsiders lose to an insider in a Presidential electon since 1948. Those two losers were Gov. Dukakis and Gov. Romney. The reason Clinton lost was that she represented the status quo. Trump represented change.
    If Democrats nominate another Senator or Congressman/woman then Trump will win again. Clinton was forced into saying that she represented change while saying that Obama did a great job. In a time when most folks feel that the country had lost its way (as demonstrated by Sanders’ and Trump’s populist insurgencies), being an insider was/is an election loser.
    I agree that Stein and Johnson were drains on both candidates. However, most folks who voted Johnson, had they still voted, would have gone Trump. Had Stein not run, it is not a guarantee that her voters would have still voted. – Your VA Cousin.