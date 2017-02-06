The Universal Notebook: The misery of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Would you be a little unsettled if Justin Bieber had been elected president of the United States? Would you be able to take those who voted for an impulsive, self-indulgent pop star seriously as responsible adults? Would you be wondering how there could be enough mindless teeny-boppers in the U.S. to elect an obviously unfit man the leader of the free world?

Well, that’s how many of us feel about Donald Trump.

I say this by way of explaining to all the “Get over it, you lost” crowd that it’s not losing that’s the issue; it’s that the winner is in no way whatsoever qualified.

So let’s make it official. I am suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, as is just about everyone else I know.

When the weather is lousy and the sidewalks are icy, I blame Donald Trump. When I’m not feeling well, it’s Trump’s fault. When the newspaper is late, Trump. Everything that goes wrong can now be blamed on Trump.

You might think that recognizing my own condition would help me get over it, but, in fact, it only strengthens my animosity toward the man. After all, it’s Trump’s fault I am suffering from TDS, his and the misguided American celebrity worshippers who elected him.

I’d feel guilty about not recognizing the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency were it not for the fact that Trump himself was Patient Zero when it came to Obama Derangement Syndrome.

“We can’t let this happen,” he infamously tweeted on Nov. 6, 2012. “We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided.”

Ditto, Donnie.

And just prior to the election, Big D repeatedly refused to pledge to recognize the outcome of the election – unless he won. Well, he won, but millions of us refuse to recognize the outcome of the election.

I keep reading that Democrats need to understand why working stiffs voted for Trump. Let me explain why I don’t really care.

Some, I realize, were blinded to his total unfitness by a single issue like abortion or gun control. People like that would actually have voted for Justin Bieber if he promised to appoint pro-life and anti-gun control judges.

The majority of Trump voters, who voted for him because they mistakenly believed Hillary Clinton was the devil, the economy was in the tanks, our borders had disappeared and the U.S. military was weak, were simply brainwashed. And that is why I cannot respect Trump people. They voted for Justin Bieber because they believed lies. To affirm the legitimacy of a Bieber presidency would be totally disrespectful to the office.

And Trump knows he is not a legit president. He’s a game show president, a celebrity playing at president. He never expected to win. He is not prepared to govern. He knows the FBI and the Russians gave him the edge. He knows the majority of Americans did not vote for him and, given the ongoing protests, he knows the majority of Americans do not support his hateful white nationalist agenda, either.

That’s why his first order of business in office was to dispute media reports that twice as many people showed up in Washington to protest his election as showed up the day before to celebrate it.

When Trump has to send his toadies out to deny what everyone saw with their own eyes, it is a sign of just how insecure the man is. And it is that insecurity coupled with his impulsiveness, vanity and vulgarity that frightens the good people of America.

Attack the media and stifle dissent, that’s the strategy of petty tyrants. That’s the Putin way. We already know how petty Donald Trump is. We now have to do everything in our power to prevent him from becoming a tyrant. That’s why the streets, the parks and the airports are filled with millions of Americans opposed to Trump’s tyrannical decrees.

We all have a moral duty to resist. We must say no to his nihilistic cabinet picks, no to his nominee for a stolen seat on the Supreme Court, no to the repeal of Obamacare until he has something to replace it, no to his stupid wall that will cost U.S. taxpayers and consumers billions, no to his paranoid travel ban and no to his Breitbart buddy Stephen Bannon, who is Trump’s puppet master.

Maybe if we can stall Trump long enough, his supporters will come to see that their populist hero only appoints plutocrats; that his flag-waving nationalism is not only unpatriotic, it’s un-American; that he is unfit, unstable, unkind and a threat to the American way of life.

I can understand why many people could not vote for Hillary Clinton, but that does not excuse them for electing Justin Bieber.

Freelance journalist Edgar Allen Beem lives in Brunswick. The Universal Notebook is his personal, weekly look at the world around him.