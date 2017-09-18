The president is no dictator

I always read Edgar Allen Beem’s columns. I agree with little or nothing he writes about. However, it is usually good for a laugh.

His latest column would have us believe we are living in a dictatorship where power was usurped. If our president is a dictator, he’s a very bad one. He can’t seem to get anything done. Hitler, Stalin they were real dictators. Everyone bowed to their wishes or else. This president can’t even get his own party to pitch in. As far as usurping power, Beem forgets we had a legal election. The meaning of “usurp” is to take through force.

Keep trying Edgar, but you better have someone more qualified than Hillary that we can all stand behind

Burt Epstein

Portland