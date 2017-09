BRUNSWICK — Ever wanted to know what it’s like to drive an electric car?

Free test drives of name-brand electric cars will take place at the Southern Maine Community College campus at 29 Sewall St., on Brunswick Landing, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, whose representatives will join car dealers, owners, and electric utilities experts to discuss how drivers can cut air pollution and fuel costs.