Test-drive an electric car in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — Residents will have an opportunity this weekend to test electric cars during a yearly free event.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon-4 p.m., electric cars will be available to drive or ride in, including Tesla models S and X, Chevy Bolt and Volt, BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf, during Maine Drive Electric 2017 at the South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road.

The event is being sponsored by the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Greater Portland Council of Governments. Experts from the NRCM, along with electric car owners and representatives from car dealerships and electric utilities, will be on hand to discuss electric cars.

Free coffee and cupcakes will be provided by Bard Coffee of Portland, and drivers who test an electric car can also enter to win free prizes.