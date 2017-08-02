Tenants Harbor man dies after Bath car collision

BATH — A two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon killed one man and left another seriously injured, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 1. Sheldon Curtis, 31, of Tenants Harbor had been thrown from his vehicle at the intersection of Middle Street and the Leeman Highway southbound on-ramp to U.S. Route 1.

Police said Brian Trainor, 48, of Canton, Massachusetts, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup south on the U.S. Route 1 on-ramp from downtown while a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Travis Robbins, 28, of Rockland was heading north on the U.S. Route 1 off ramp while turning left onto Middle Street.

Robbins failed to stop his vehicle at a stop sign and it was struck by Trainor’s vehicle, according to police.

Trainor was carrying two passengers – Curtis in the front passenger seat and William Gerrish II, 63, last known to be of Old Orchard Beach, in the rear.

Curtis landed on a concrete abutment at the intersection’s northwest corner, and received significant head injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center in Portland about an hour later.

Gerrish was still at Maine Medical Center Wednesday, with serious injuries. Drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries and were transported to Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick.

The Bath and Woolwich fire departments also responded. Bath police, the Brunswick Police Department and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office participated in investigation. It was not known Wednesday if anyone would be charged.

Leeman Highway Extension southbound from Washington Street to U.S. Route 1 South was closed following the accident, according to Bath Police’s Facebook page.

None of the four men involved were wearing seatbelts, according to initial indications, police said.

“Although it is impossible to say with complete certainty that the use of a seatbelt would have saved Mr. Curtis, we believe his chances of survival would have been increased dramatically if he was wearing one,” Bath Police Lt. Robert Savary said in a statement. “We can’t stress enough that all motorists (drivers and passengers) should always wear their seatbelts, they most definitely save lives and it’s the law.”

