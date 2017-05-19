Teens arrested in Long Creek youth center parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND — Police arrested two teens who allegedly had pellet guns that looked like authentic firearms in the parking lot at Long Creek Youth Development Center on Friday morning, May 19.

Police said the youths were also in van that had been reported stolen in Bangor.

South Portland police arrested Brenden Fuller, 18, a transient, and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and threatening display of a firearm. Fuller was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

A 17-year-old juvenile, of Indian Island, was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center after being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

Lt. Todd Bernard said in a press release that police received a call just after 9 a.m. from Long Creek staff, who reported a suspicious van in the parking lot and a firearm in the hand of the driver.

Police said they did not know why the teens were at the center.