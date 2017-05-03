Teen charged in assault at FHS

FREEPORT – Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with assault after he allegedly punched a fellow student at Freeport High School on April 25 and then hit him over the head with a chair.

According to Lt. Nate Goodman, the injured teen, also 16, was taken from the Holbrook Avenue school to Midcoast Hospital, where four stitches were needed to close the head wound.

Neither student is named by police in the April 25 police log account because they are juveniles.

The teen charged with assault faces a June court date, Goodman said.