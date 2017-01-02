Swimming: Deering over Gorham in midseason action

WESTBROOK – Deering dropped in on Gorham on Friday evening, Dec. 30, emerging triumphant on both the boys’ and girls’ sides of the action. Jasper Sommer, Nicole Whipkey and others spearheaded the team’s efforts, pushing Deering to a 176 combined score – substantially out front of Gorham’s 114.

The Deering girls outpaced their hostesses 95-74, while the Deering boys more than doubled their opponents’ score, 81-40. It’s worth noting, though, that the Gorham boys comprise a strikingly short roster this season – just four names, all told.

Boys Scorers

200 Medley Relay – 1. Deering A (Jasper Sommer, Peter Clukey, Owen McLaughlin, Owen Callahan), 2:06.75; 2. Deering B (James Gilliam, Dru Tillman, Jacob Irwin, Jasonides Lucas), 2:18.87

200 Freestyle Relay – 1. Deering A (Dru Tillman, Jasper Sommer, Owen Callahan, Owen McLaughlin), 1:46.36; 2. Deering B (James Gilliam, John Carpenter, Peter Clukey, Jacob Irwin), 2:03.16

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Gorham A (Ben Clark, Patrick Bishop, Max Harvey, Samuel Martel), 4:35.99

50 Freestyle – 1. Owen McLaughlin, Deering, 25.77; 2. Owen Callahan, Deering, 26.44; 3. Patrick Bishop, Gorham, 27.09; 4. James Gilliam, Deering, 29.81

100 Freestyle – 1. Jasper Sommer, Deering, 56.33; 2. Ben Clark, Gorham, 1:05.69; 3. Peter Clukey, Deering, 1:10.49; 4. John Carpenter, Deering, 1:19.05

200 Freestyle – 1. Max Harvey, Gorham, 2:42.89; 2. Samuel Martel, Gorham, 2:43.68

200 Individual Medley – 1. Jasper Sommer, Deering, 2:25.55; 2. Ben Clark, Gorham, 2:41.33

100 Butterfly – 1. Owen McLaughlin, Deering, 1:06.49; 2. Owen Callahan, Deering, 1:30.78

100 Backstroke – 1. Patrick Bishop, Gorham, 1:23.49; 2. James Gilliam, Deering, 1:26.59; 3. Jacob Irwin, Deering, 1:31.76; 4. Max Harvey, Gorham, 1:32.53; 5. Will Cunningham, Deering, 2:09.45

100 Breaststroke – 1. Peter Clukey, Deering, 1:22.08; 2. Dru Tillman, Deering, 1:26.54; 3. Samuel Martel, Gorham, 1:33.34

Girls Scorers

200 Medley Relay – 1. Deering A (Claire Christopher, Bryn Sylvia, Bethany Rozzi, Nichole Whipkey), 2:09.83; 2. Gorham A (Molly Sposato, Caelyn Smith, Hannah Leblanc, Kasey Jiang), 2:16.30; 3. Deering B (Evi Dodson, Lucy Tumavicus, Hannah Dascanio, Georgia Dennison), 2:28.42

200 Freestyle Relay – 1. Gorham A (Alyssa Dolley, Lindsay Boylen, Laura Bolduc, Sierra Lumbert), 2:01.62; 2. Deering A (Hannah Dascanio, Georgia Dennison, Gabriella Bekoka, Vene Hashimoto), 2:05.14; 3. Deering B (Lucy Tumavicus, Helen Cunningham, Hanna Scott, Bryn Sylvia), 2:15.06

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Deering A (Bethany Rozzi, Vene Hashimoto, Nichole Whipkey, Claire Christopher), 4:14.24; 2. Gorham A (Delaney Burns, Hannah Leblanc, Sierra Lumbert, Laura Bolduc), 4:29.03; 3. Gorham B (Caelyn Smith, Krissy Stoddard, Molly Sposato, Mariah Strout), 4:32.30

50 Freestyle – 1. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 27.66; 2. Bethany Rozzi, Deering, 29.20; 3. Laura Bolduc, Gorham, 29.50; 4. Alyssa Dolley, Gorham, 29.80; 5. Molly Sposato, Gorham, 29.85

100 Freeystyle – 1. Claire Christopher, Deering, 1:01.38; 2. Vene Hashimoto, Deering, 1:06.28; 3. Bryn Sylvia, Deering, 1:14.68; 4. Mae Cullinan, Gorham, 1:25.62; 5. Emma Owens, Gorham, 1:27.04

200 Freestyle – 1. Delaney Burns, Gorham, 2:20:44; 2. Vene Hashimoto, Deering, 2:26.55; 3. Saoirse Herlihy, Gorham, 2:38.72; 4. Lucy Tumavicus, Deering, 2:48.92; 5. Vanessa Scott, Deering, 2:56.88

500 Freestyle – 1. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 6:08.62; 2. Narissa Libby, Gorham, 7:30.76; 3. Krissy Stoddard, Gorham, 7:40.21; 4. Evi Dodson, Deering, 7:48.58; 5. Georgia Dennison, Deering, 7:50.02

200 Individual Medley – 1. Caelyn Smith, Gorham, 2:26.81; 2. Claire Christopher, Deering, 2:33.21; 3. Sierra Lumbert, Gorham, 2:42.54; 4. Gabriella Bekoka, Deering, 2:57.92

100 Butterfly – 1. Hannah Leblanc, Gorham, 1:19.73; 2. Delaney Burns, Gorham, 1:20.12; 3. Gabriella Bekoka, Deering, 1:28.05; 4. Vanessa Scott, Deering, 1:29.23; 5. Hannah Dascanio, Deering, 1:29.43

100 Backstroke – 1. Bethany Rozzi, Deering, 1:10.92; 2. Sierra Lumbert, Gorham, 1:14.39; 3. Molly Sposato, Gorham, 1:14.78; 4. Gabby Fisher, Gorham, 1:27.10; 5. Evi Dodson, Deering, 1:28.66

100 Breaststroke – 1. Bryn Sylvia, Deering, 1:23.86; 2. Hannah Dascanio, Deering, 1:27.60; 3. Lucy Tumavicus, Deering, 1:29.41; 4. Narissa Libby, Gorham, 1:31.91; 5. Hannah Leblanc, Gorham, 1:37.87

Deering junior John Carpenter swims the second leg of the 200 Free Relay.

Deering freshman Jacob Irwin (“Shark Boy” to his teammates) swims the 100 Back.

Deering’s Peter Clukey swims the 100 Breast.

Deering freshman Owen McLaughlin swims the 100 Fly.

Deering’s Bryn Sylvia competes in the 100 Free.

Evi Dodson competes in the 500 Free for Deering.

Dru Tillman swims the first leg of the 200 Free Relay for Deering.